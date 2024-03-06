UP Police Paper Leak Case: STF’s Big Success, Six Arrested, Including Gang Leader In Meerut

The Special Task Force (STF) has made significant strides in the ongoing UP Police Recruitment Paper Leak Case. Six individuals, including the alleged mastermind, were arrested on Wednesday. The arrests were made in the Kankarkhera area of Meerut. The police constable recruitment exam was held on February 18 this year, and over 4.8 million candidates took part in the recruitment process for over 60,000 constable positions in Uttar Pradesh. The examination was cancelled following the unauthorised disclosure of the question paper and answer key for the second shift of exams.

Yesterday, the UP government removed UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board chairperson Renuka Mishra over her alleged failure to prevent the paper leak. On February 24, the board nullified the written test for direct recruitment for the year 2023. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the decision to cancel the statewide police constable recruitment examination conducted on February 17 and 18 due to alleged paper leakage on social media platforms.

The police had earlier made an arrest in the case on February 25. The person apprehended in connection with the case reportedly hails from Ballia, UP. He disseminated the examination paper to candidates through the messaging platform WhatsApp. Initially, authorities refuted allegations of a leak, insisting that the question paper circulated on WhatsApp was counterfeit. But later, CM Yogi cancelled the papers.