Uttar Pradesh police recruitment

UP Police Recruitment: 60 candidates drop out of training, know reason here

The training process for selected candidates has begun on May 31. But it is being said that 60 selected candidates did not participate in the training and left the job.

Image credit: Twitter

Bareilly: The Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment process, which started in the year 2018, was completed recently in April 2021.

The training process for selected candidates had begun on May 31. But it is being said that 60 selected candidates did not participate in the training and left the job.

According to reports, a total of 500 candidates were selected in Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment. Out of these, 350 were male and 150 were female candidates.

It was found that 44 men and 16 women did not appear for the training session. No clear information has been given regarding the candidates not attending the training session.

But it is believed that the recruitment process was long, due to which these people may not have joined.

Officials say that the recruitment process took almost 3 years to complete. In such a situation, many candidates must have given exams for other departments as well. Maybe they got selected somewhere else and that's why they did not join the training of the police. 

Right now, the information has been sent to candidates and they are being asked to join the training.

