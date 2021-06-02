UP Police Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 9534 Sub-Inspector, other posts extended

UP Police Recruitment 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has extended the deadline to apply against 9534 vacancies for the posts of Sub-Inspector, Platoon Commander and Fire Service Second Officer.

The last date to fill the application form is now June 15.

The step has been taken in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic due to which interested candidates are facing difficulties in obtaining certificates. Earlier, the deadline to apply for the same was May 30.

The candidates can visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in for more information. Applications for a total of 9,534 vacancies have been out for the posts of Sub Inspector (Male/ Female), Platoon Commander and PAC & Fire Officer.

Steps to apply for UP Police Recruitment 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website- http://uppbpb.gov.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘New user’ tab. An instruction page will open next

Step 3: Before filling the application form, candidates have to go through all the points mentioned. Click on the continue button

Step 4: Fill in all the details required for basic registration. Once done, fill the detailed registration form

Step 5: Upload all the scanned documents that have been mentioned

Step 6: Pay an application fee of Rs 400 through online payment or by using a debit or credit card

Step 7: Confirm all details and submit.

Step 8: Candidates are advised to save a copy and take a printout of the form for further use

Selection criteria:

Applicants will be selected on the basis of the online written exam, PST, PET, and Medical Examination. Those candidates who will qualify for the written exam will be called for PST, PET, and Medical examinations.

Anyone with a Bachelor's Degree in any stream from a recognized university and in the age limit mentioned above can apply for these posts.

The registration process started on April 1, 2021.

Live TV