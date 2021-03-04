UP Police Recruitment: Physical exam for Deceased Dependent Quota on March 20

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police and Promotion Board will conduct a Physical examination for the Deceased Dependent Quota on March 20. The Board has started the process for recruiting candidates for the posts of Sub Inspector and Constable Civil Police.
The Deceased Dependent Quota candidates will be able to avail this is a golden opportunity. The board also disclosed that if any candidate was not able to take the physical efficiency test earlier, then this will be their last chance.
The UP Police and Promotion Board announced that the candidates who earlier missed the physical test for direct recruitment to the posts of Sub Inspector Civil Police and Constable Civil Police can do so now.
The board had earlier conducted the physical test on February 4, 5 and 11 for the same posts. Now, the board will conduct the physical test on Saturday, (March 20, 2021) from 8 am at the Reserve Police Lines, Lucknow.
According to the board, the admit cards will be made available on the official website of the board - uppbpb.gov.in from March 17. Only those candidates will be allowed to appear for the examination, who could not participate earlier.
The board has also disclosed a list of rules and regulations that the candidates need to follow during the exam. Violation of which will lead to actions against the candidates.
