Aditi Singh

Raebareli Election Result: Aditi Singh, who quit Congress to join BJP ahead of elections, wins

Aditi bagged over 1.02 lakh votes and defeated her Samajwadi Party rival, Ram Pratap Yadav, by 7,175 votes.

File Photo

New Delhi: Aditi Singh, who had quit as a sitting Congress MLA to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, won the Raebareli Sadar seat on Thursday (March 10).

Aditi, daughter of the late Akhilesh Singh, a former five-term MLA from Raebareli Sadar, bagged over 1.02 lakh votes, around 44.51% of total votes.

Her nearest rival Samajwadi Party's Ram Pratap Yadav polled 95,254 votes. Aditi's victory margin was 7,175 votes, the Election Commission website showed.

Aditi Singh wins from Raebareli sadar

Congress' Manish Singh received 14,954 votes and stood third while the Bahujan Samaj Party's Mohd Ashraf managed 9,331 votes.

The seat had gone to the polls on February 23. 

Tags:
Aditi SinghCongressBJPRaebareli Sadaruttar pradesh elections 2022assembly election 2022Assembly Electionselection 2022UP Assembly election 2022UP polls 2022
