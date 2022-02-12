हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

UP Polls: 1st phase of elections confirmed BJP's win: PM Modi in Kannauj

During his speech, the prime minister urged the voters of Uttar Pradesh not to cast their votes on the basis of caste and religion but rather think of development.

UP Polls: 1st phase of elections confirmed BJP&#039;s win: PM Modi in Kannauj

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (February 12) appeared confident of BJP’s victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 and said that the first phase polling projections have assured him of a thumping win in the state. 

“The first phase of elections has confirmed that BJP will come into power again,” said Modi. 

Modi, who is the top campaigner for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, made the statements while addressing a rally in Kannauj. 

During his speech, the prime minister urged the voters of Uttar Pradesh not to cast their votes on the basis of caste and religion but rather think of development. 

Launching another attack on their rivals and the previous Samajwadi government, Modi said that the districts of Uttar Pradesh were earlier known by the name of criminals and mafias but is now known for the development work done by his government in the state. 

BJP has been long targeting the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for encouraging and backing the criminals and mafias of the state and accused the party of giving tickets to people who do not abide by the law. 

Earlier, Union minister and key BJP leader Amit Shah in one of his rallies said that criminals of Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath government are either in jail or on the candidate list of SP. 

In response to the accusation, Akhilesh Yadav retorted the BJP by saying it gave tickets to more than 90 candidates with a criminal record, including their CM Yogi Adityanath. 

Uttar Pradesh Assembly electionsYogi AdityanathPM ModiPM Modi in KannaujModi in UP
