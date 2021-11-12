UP polls 2022: Akhilesh Yadav promises caste census if Samajwadi Party voted to power

Lucknow: The stage is heating up for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2022. On Thursday (November 11), Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav promised to conduct a caste census for backward communities if his party is voted to power after the state Assembly polls next year.

"BJP government does not want to conduct caste census for backward communities. I want to assure you all that we will do it for you if voted to power," he said. Addressing a public rally in Muzaffarnagar district, the former chief minister said, his party is going to forge alliances with many more parties soon for the upcoming polls in Uttar Pradesh."There are going to be more alliances very soon. If this BJP government remains in power, it will snatch everything from people."

Yadav also slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the law and order in the state."The CM keeps saying that the law and order situation in the state is good. But, I can give many examples of how innocent people were killed under the BJP government. A young man was picked by police and beaten to death. Most custodial deaths have taken place under the BJP government in UP," he said.

Meanwhile, the former UP CM had kickstarted his party's "mission 2022" by launching the "Samajwadi Vijay Rath Yatra" from UP's Kanpur earlier this week. The yatra will cover all 403 Assembly segments ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls and it will pass through Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat, Hamirpur and Jalaun in the first phase. The SP has promised to make people aware about the "corrupt, autocratic and suppressive" policies of the BJP government and establish "real democracy".

Attacking the ruling party, Akhilesh had said, "The BJP has crushed farmers and if they come back to power, they are all set to crush the Constitution."

