UP polls: AAP releases 5th list of candidates, fields Vijay Shrivastava against Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday (January 29, 2022) released its fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and fielded Vijay Kumar Shrivastava against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from the Gorakhpur Urban seat.

The party released the list of candidates for 40 assembly seats in the state and announced that Satya Prakash Ram will fight from Varanasi's Ajagara Assembly constituency, Rakesh Pandey from Varanasi and Amarnath Pandey will contest from Tiloi seat of Amethi.

आम आदमी पार्टी ने 40 प्रत्याशियों की पांचवीं सूची जारी की, जिसमें 2 PhD,5 पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट एवं 20 ग्रेजुएट शामिल हैं। गोरखपुर सदर सीट से योगी आदित्यनाथ के खिलाफ विजय श्रीवास्तव जी उम्मीदवार होंगे। एक मौका AAP को। pic.twitter.com/mG2OQZlwwY — Aam Aadmi Party- Uttar Pradesh (@AAPUttarPradesh) January 29, 2022

The list also has the names of Shrimati Sunita Devi Dhore (Auraiya), Shubham (Ayodhya), Rajat Chaurasia (Bahraich), Vikramjit Singh (Mau), Zafar Bhai (Pilibhit), Rambabu Singhania (Mainpuri) and Satendra (Babina).

आम आदमी पार्टी ने 40 प्रत्याशियों की पांचवीं सूची जारी की, जिसमें 2 PHD, 5 पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट एवं 20 ग्रेजुएट शामिल हैं। एक मौका AAP को। pic.twitter.com/tLLhAbKqrW — Aam Aadmi Party- Uttar Pradesh (@AAPUttarPradesh) January 29, 2022

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party will contest on all 403 seats in the Assembly elections.

Polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Live TV