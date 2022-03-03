हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
up elections 2022

UP Polls: After being shown black flags, Mamata Banerjee sits on stairs to watch Ganga aarti in Varanasi

The West Bengal CM sat on the stairs of the Dashashwamedh Ghat to watch the aarti in an apparent protest against the showing of the black flag to her. Even while the organizers requested her to sit on a chair, Banerjee continued to sit on the stairs.

UP Polls: After being shown black flags, Mamata Banerjee sits on stairs to watch Ganga aarti in Varanasi
Pic courtesy: ANI

Varanasi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was shown black flags amid chants of "Jai Sri Ram" in Varanasi on Wednesday when she was on the way to take part in Ganga Aarti. Banerjee sat on the stairs of the Dashashwamedh Ghat to watch 'Ganga Aarti' in an apparent protest against the showing of the black flag to her. Even while the organizers requested her to sit on a chair, Banerjee continued to sit on the stairs.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Keshav Prasad Maurya today took to Twitter and posted, "Expressing dissatisfaction on hearing the chants of 'Jai Sri Ram' will not stop the people from chanting it. People will chant 'Har Har Mahadev' in Kashi, 'Radhe Radhe' and 'Jai Sri Krishna' in Mathura-Vrindavan."

He added that the plan of the Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav to turn UP into West Bengal will never be fulfilled and that the 'Lotus' will bloom in UP. Banerjee is campaigning for the SP and its allies in Varanasi. Polling for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm.

Also read: 'My unconditional support', says Mamata Banerjee's solidarity letter to PM Narendra Modi amid Ukraine crisis

Polling is being held for 57 Assembly constituencies spread across 10 districts, including Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, and Kushinagar among others. Polling for the seventh phase, which will be the last, will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
up elections 2022UP assembly elections 2022Mamata BanerjeeAkhilesh Yadav
Next
Story

IMD issues weather alert; rainfall, strong winds expected in these states over next 3 days

Must Watch

PT4M5S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: PM Modi meets students returned from Ukraine