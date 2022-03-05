UP Polls: BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi's son joins SP ahead of final phase of polling

New Delhi: Samjwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday (March 5) while addressing a rally in Azamgarh announced the joining of Mayank Joshi in SP.

"Mayank Joshi, son of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi today joins Samajwadi party," said SP chief in Azamgarh.

#WATCH | "Mayank Joshi, son of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi today joins Samajwadi party," says Akhilesh Yadav while addressing a rally in Azamgarh#UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/gmSogu616C — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 5, 2022

Mayank Joshi is the son of BJP MP and a senior leader from Uttar Pradesh Rita Bahuguna Joshi. Earlier in January Rita Bahuguna Joshi sought a ticket from BJP for her son to contest the UP Assembly Elections 2022 from the Lucknow Cantt seat.

She even proposed her resignation from her Lok Sabha seat to get her son the ticket. However, the party did not give Mayank Joshi a ticket and just 2 days before the last phase of poling he joined the Samajwadi Party.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases starting February 10. The six phases of polling in Uttar Pradesh were held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and the last 7th phase of polling will be conducted on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Live TV