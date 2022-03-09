UP Polls: EVMs were for training, clarifies EC after Akhilesh Yadav claims machines 'stolen' in Varanasi

New Delhi: Hours after Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to 'steal' votes and claimed a truck carrying Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was 'intercepted' in Varanasi, the Election Commission on Tuesday (March 8, 2022) clarified that the machines were for training officials on counting duty and were not used in elections.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh issued a statement late at night and said that a 'rumour was spread by people of some political party by stopping the vehicle and alleging that these EVMs were used in elections'.

"According to the report sent by the District Election Officer (of Varanasi), it was found during the investigation that these EVMs were marked for training.

"To train the officials involved in counting duty, training has been organised for March 9 (Wednesday)," the statement read.

It is notable that a delegation comprising senior SP leaders Naresh Uttam and Rajendra Chaudhary, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar and Janwadi Party's (Socialist) Sanjay Chauhan submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission alleging the "stealing of EVMs in Varanasi".

Earlier at a press conference in Lucknow, Yadav had alleged that senior government officials in the state capital are directing their subordinates in the districts to slow down the counting of votes and prolong the process till late night where the chances of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates winning the electoral contest are slim.

The seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls concluded on Monday and the counting of votes will be done on March 10.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the instructions are particularly about 47 seats that the BJP had won in the last state assembly polls with a margin of less than 5,000 votes.

He also alleged that the BJP-led state government is "stealing" EVMs and a truck carrying the voting machines was caught in Varanasi.

वाराणसी में EVM पकड़े जाने का समाचार उप्र की हर विधानसभा को चौकन्ना रहने का संदेश दे रहा है। मतगणना में धांधली की कोशिश को नाकाम करने के लिए सपा-गठबंधन के सभी प्रत्याशी और समर्थक अपने-अपने कैमरों के साथ तैयार रहें। युवा लोकतंत्र व भविष्य की रक्षा के लिए मतगणना में सिपाही बने! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 8, 2022

Yadav alleged, "Instructions are being sent to the district magistrates from the chief minister's residence by the principal secretary to the chief minister that wherever the BJP is losing the election, the counting should be delayed and it should be stretched till late night.

"Today, in Varanasi, where the EVMs were being taken, one truck (with the machines) was caught, while two other trucks fled. If the government is not indulging in stealing votes, then it should at least say why the administration has not made security arrangements (for the EVMs)."

"The force meant for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls has not left the state yet. What are the reasons that the EVMs were being transported without any security?" the SP chief asked.

He also said that EVMs are kept in strongrooms and without informing the respective candidates, the machines cannot be moved or shifted from one place to another.

"In Bareilly, three sealed boxes (with EVMs) were found in a vehicle of the municipal corporation carrying garbage (registration number UP25DT9166). Plain ballot papers and things used for sealing (EVMs) were also found. A similar incident was also reported from Sonbhadra. What justification will the government give?" Yadav asked.

He claimed that at the ground level, votes were cast against the BJP and that there is anger among the public.

The UP CEO office, however, said that all the EVMs used for voting are sealed inside the strongroom and secured in a three-tier security cordon of the central paramilitary forces.

These machines are completely isolated and secure and are continuously monitored by CCTVs throughout the day (24x7).

The District Election Officer of Varanasi has informed the representatives of various political parties regarding this, the statement said.

On Wednesday, a second training session for officials who will be engaged in the counting process will be held and these machines are used for "hands-on training" purposes, the statement said.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV