UP polls: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary to skip voting today due to election rally

New Delhi: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary will not cast his vote on Thursday (February 10) in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections due to an election rally, Chaudhary’s office told ANI.

Chaudhary is a voter from the Mathura constituency.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary are scheduled to hold a joint election campaign at Numaish Maidan in the Bijnore district of Uttar Pradesh today.

Earlier in the day, Chaudhary appealed to people to come out in large numbers to cast their votes to elect a government to fulfil their aspirations.

"I request each and every one of you to step out of your houses and utilize your right to vote. Elect a government that cares about you. Please also inspire the people around you to do the same," he said.

He urged people to elect a responsible government that works for the betterment of everyone in society.

Voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began on Thursday at 7:00 am.

The said 11 districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

As many as 623 candidates are in the fray on 58 assembly seats where polls are being held today.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

