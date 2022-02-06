UP Polls: SP-RLD alliance promises Noida airport to be named after king Mihir Bhoj

New Delhi: The Akhilesh Yadav- Jayant Chaudhry team, which is running the race for UP polls together, has promised to name the upcoming Noida International Airport after Mihir Bhoj and install a `huge` statue of the 9th-century king, IANS reported.

The announcement was made by RLD’s Chaudhary at a meeting at Charuli village in Jewar on Saturday evening.

"I have spoken to Akhilesh Yadav and we will name the airport after Mihir Bhoj and erect a statue in his name," the RLD chief said.

Chaudhary’s remarks came in the context of the anger simmering since last September over the name on the statue of king Mihir Bhoj unveiled by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Dadri.

Mihir Bhoj was a king from the Gurjara-Pratihara dynasty. He succeeded his father Ramabhadra. Bhoj was a devotee of Vishnu and adopted the title of Adivaraha which is inscribed on some of his coins of the era. The king has attacked the rich history of Uttar Pradesh, especially the Gurja community.

Some members of the Gurjar community alleged that the word `Gurjar` was removed from the statue`s plaque prior to the unveiling.

There have been several protests by community members since.

Talking about the Jewar airport project, Chaudhary said, “I had visited Jewar airport. No progress has been made on the ground. The policy made for the airport is such that farmers whose land has been taken are worried. Our government will expose these irregularities and ensure a fair deal for farmers.”

The SP-RLD alliance has fielded Avtar Singh Bhadana from the Jewar seat and is tapping into this resentment to unseat BJP MLA Thakur Dhirendra Singh

Uttar Pradesh polls will commence on February 10 and will happen in the seven phases till March 7.

The results will be out on March 10.

(With IANS inputs)

