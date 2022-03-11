UP polls: SP’s Saiyada Khatoon, 250 others booked for raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans during victory procession in Siddharthnagar

Siddharthnagar: A case has been registered against Samajwadi Party leader Saiyada Khatoon and 250 other unidentified people for allegedly raising `Pakistan Zindabad Islam Zindabad` slogans in Siddharthnagar district after the SP`s victory in the Domariyaganj Assembly seat of Uttar Pradesh, said the police on Friday.

Circle Officer Ajay Kumar Srivastava said that the police took cognizance of the viral video and registered a case. “A case has been registered against 250 unidentified people including SP MLA Saiyada Khatoon from Domariyaganj. Yesterday, a video of him raising the slogan of `Pakistan Zindabad Islam Zindabad` in front of his office went viral. Police took cognizance of the viral video. A case was registered at Dumariaganj police station," said the Circle Officer.

He further said that police is verifying the viral video and identifying the people who raised slogans. Saiyada Khatoon won the Domariyaganj Assembly constituency by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party`s Raghvendra Pratap Singh by a margin of 771 votes in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.



Live TV