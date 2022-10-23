NewsIndia
FIRE ACCIDENT

UP: Retired IG suffocates to death after air conditioner catches fire; wife and son suffer injuries

The retired Inspector General of Police Dinesh Chandra Pandey's wife and son were in another room when the fire broke out.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 09:27 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • A retired IG died in a fire incident in UP
  • The AC in his room caught on fire
  • His wife and son are admitted to the hospital

Lucknow: A retired Inspector General of Police (IGP) suffocated to death after a fire broke out at his Indiranagar residence here, late on Saturday night. ADCP North Zone, Abijith R Shankar said around 11.p.m, the police were informed by neighbours about a fire in Sector-18 Indiranagar residence of retired OG Dinesh Chandra Pandey. Five fire tenders were pressed into service.

"The IG died of suffocation while his son and wife suffered injuries and have been admitted to KGMU Trauma Centre," the officer said.

The air conditioner caught fire due to short circuit

According to initial investigations, it appears that the air conditioner caught fire due to a short circuit in the room where the retired IG was asleep. The fire engulfed his room.

Also Read: Electric scooter battery EXPLODES while charging, 7-year-old boy dies in Mumbai

Wife and son were in another room

His wife Aruna and son Shashank, who were in another room on the same floor, rushed to his rescue but in vain.

Later, cops and firemen rushed to the spot doused the fire and thereafter took the injured to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) where Pandey was declared brought dead and his wife and son were referred to KGMU Trauma Centre.

