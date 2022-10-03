NewsElectric Vehicles
ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Electric scooter battery EXPLODES while charging, 7-year-old boy dies in Mumbai

Mumbai: Electric scooter battery EXPLODES while charging in Vasai, Palghar, 7-year-old boy dies, investigation initiated. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 08:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Electric scooter battery EXPLODES while charging in Vasai
  • 7-year-old boy dies due to EV fire
  • The EV fire injured boy's grandmother with minor burns

Trending Photos

Electric scooter battery EXPLODES while charging, 7-year-old boy dies in Mumbai

An unfortunate incident took place in Maharashtra's Palghar, where a 7-year-old child died as an electric scooter battery exploded while charging at home. As per ANI, the boy breathed his last during treatment today after getting critically injured in an e-scooter blast that occurred while it was getting charged in Vasai, Palghar. "Case registered; further investigation initiated," Manikpur Police Station stated. 

The 7-year-old boy, Shabbir Ansari, died after sustaining over 70 percent burns when an electric scooter’s battery exploded at his home. Ansari and his grandmother were sleeping in the hall when the explosion took place. Ansari's father plugged in the EV battery for charging and woke up to shock as the battery exploded. The EV battery fire incident took place at around 4:30am on September 23, reports The Indian Express. Grandmother suffered minor injuries while Ansari had over 70 percent burns and was rushed to hospital whee he breathed his last. 

Also read: Noida Police seeks electric vehicles for patrolling, complains of high maintenance cost of old cars

The media reports further claim that it was detachable 24 Ah Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP) battery, and is belived that it exploded due to overheating. However, Ansari's family blames EV scooter manufacturer for 'faulty' battery. 

India has been witnessing electric scooter battery fires since the onset of 2022. A few months ago, an EV fire occurred in Andhra Pradesh, where the battery of an electric two-wheeler detonated in a house, killing one person and injuring three others. The event occurred in Vijayawada, when the detachable battery of the vehicle was kept on charging in his bedroom and it suddenly exploded in the early hours when all were fast asleep.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'high commands' will there be in Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Business of Fake News against India exposed
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day