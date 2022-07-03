NewsIndia
UTTAR PRADESH

UP school headmaster suspended for filming, assaulting female teachers

The incident took place in Saidpur Primary school in Faridpur.

Last Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 10:02 AM IST

UP school headmaster suspended for filming, assaulting female teachers

Bareilly: A school headmaster in Uttar Pradesh`s Bareilly district has been suspended for allegedly pelting stones at female teachers, following a scuffle. The headmaster, Khurshid Ali, has been accused of secretly making videos of female teachers while Ali has alleged that the teachers were working on their laptops instead of teaching children. The incident took place in Saidpur Primary school in Faridpur and a video clip of the incident has gone viral on social media. Ali told the media that he was making the video to present it as proof to senior school officials.

According to the women teachers, when they protested against the headmaster secretly making a video, the latter became angry.

The headmaster started abusing and fighting with the women teachers and then pelted stones at them. He even tried to snatch away their mobile phones.

The school children were a witness to the entire incident.

Later, the female and male teachers of the school submitted a complaint along with the video of the incident to Basic Shiksha Adhikari after which action was taken against the headmaster.

Uttar PradeshUP schoolUP School assaultBareillySaidpur Primary school

