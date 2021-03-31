हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh schools

UP schools to remain closed for classes 1 to 8 till April 4 amid rising COVID-19 cases

Amid rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday (March 30) extended the durations of the order which directed the school authorities to keep the schools closed for Class 1 to 8. The new date, as per the order, is now April 4.

UP schools to remain closed for classes 1 to 8 till April 4 amid rising COVID-19 cases
Representational Image

Lucknow: Amid rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday (March 30) extended the durations of the order which directed the school authorities to keep the schools closed for Class 1 to 8. The new date, as per the order, is now April 4.

Earlier, the state government had ordered the closure of schools for students up to Class 8 till March 31 in the view of increasing COVID-19 infections. The revised order was put out after a late-night meeting chaired by the chief minister on Tuesday. 

Additionally, to curb the rise of the COVID-19 infections in the state, the chief minister has also ordered concerned officials to increase the number of testing in the state.

The state on Tuesday reported 918 new cases and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state’s capital, Lucknow topped the list with over 446 new cases in 24 hours. 

"The government employees going in for Covid-19 vaccination must be given a day's off on their due date. Likewise, similar arrangements must be made for private sector employees too," the chief minister said in a statement.

The Chief Minister also expressed his concern over the decreasing number of tests being conducted in the state and ordered the authorities to ensure strict implementation of COVID-19 guidelines  and containment plans.

On Tuesday, the state conducted over 67,000 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours. After reading the stats, the chief minister ordered the officials to conduct over 1.5 lakh tests per day. The UP CM also directed officials to conduct awareness activities for the citizens in the state.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, with 10 new deaths pushed the death toll to 8,800, while 918 new cases took the infection tally in the state to 6,15,996.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar Pradesh schoolscovidCOVID-19Covid in Indiayogi adithyanath
Next
Story

LIVE: ‘Rahul Baba in Assam as a tourist nowadays,’ Home Minister Amit Shah takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi in election rally

Must Watch

PT2M24S

Court orders to file reply to Delhi Police on Deep Sidhu's bail plea in Red Fort violence case