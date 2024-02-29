'UP See Aaye The, UP Se Jayenge...': Akhilesh Yadav Slams CBI As BJP’s ‘Cell’ After Summon In Illegal Mining Case

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday that the CBI summons to him in the mining case before elections was a sign of the CBI’s allegiance to the BJP. He slammed the BJP and cited the Chandigarh mayoral poll, where he claimed that the BJP’s “looting” and “plundering” of votes was exposed as the election was conducted through ballot and CCTV was present.

He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the PDA conference, where the leaders of the backward, minority and Dalit wings of the party were present. “Summons before elections… they (CBI) are nothing but a ‘prakoshth’ (cell) of the BJP,” Yadav said at the party office. “I have responded to the paper that they sent me,” he said.

#WATCH | On CBI summons in connection with the alleged illegal mining case, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "I have responded to CBI."



He further adds, "BJP is feeble. A government that promised that they would set a record by conducting exams for 60 lakh students… pic.twitter.com/sYGQNRhNtl — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024

He said that in the Lok Sabha elections, the people of Uttar Pradesh will oust the BJP government from the Centre. On investments in the state, the ex-chief minister said that the government’s promises of investment were hollow. “Despite investment summits, nothing has materialized on the ground,” he said.

He said that under the BJP rule, inflation was sky-high, law and order was dismal and women were the most vulnerable in the state. He said that the people need to be aware of the reality.

Akhilesh Slams BJP Over Paper Leak, Jobs

Calling the BJP 'feeble', Akhilesh said, "BJP is feeble. A government that promised that they would set a record by conducting exams for 60 lakh students and provide jobs to them all well. They also promised police recruitment exams would be conducted fairly, today we are witnessing paper leak cases.

"BJP's intention is not to provide jobs to our youths. The party is waning. They are very nervous. I am saying this 'UP see aaye the, UP see hi jaayenge bahar'," SP chief added.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav says, “If the loan of Rs 15 lakh crore of industrialists can be forgiven, then why can’t the loan of our farmers be forgiven? Samajwadi Party will fight for this… Samajwadi Party supports the old pension scheme…”

#WATCH | Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "If the loan of Rs 15 lakh crore of industrialists can be waived off, then why can't the loan of our farmers be waived off? Samajwadi Party will fight for this... Samajwadi Party is in favor of the old pension scheme..." pic.twitter.com/yNmy5FU9pY February 29, 2024

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav says, “The 2024 battle is between one- who is determined to protect the democracy and the other who is eager to ruin the democracy…Those who used to chant slogans of zero tolerance, today their tolerance is absolutely ‘zero’ when it comes to corruption, law and order.

"The double-engine government showed dreams of investment in the Defence sector, meetings were held with top industrialists. But the ground reality is different even after the ground-breaking ceremony," Yadav said.