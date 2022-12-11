topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
UTTAR PRADESH

UP SHOCKER: Government school principal drugs, rapes Class 11 student on trip, probe underway

The principal allegedly mixed some intoxicating substance in the student’s food and then raped her. When the student resisted, he threatened to fail her in the examinations and also kill her, Station House Officer of Hastinapur police station Bachu Singh said.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 04:43 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

UP SHOCKER: Government school principal drugs, rapes Class 11 student on trip, probe underway

Meerut: The principal of a government school here was booked for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl student after giving her some intoxicating substance, police said on Sunday. The principal had on November 23 taken nine students of the school to a tour to Vrindavan and took two rooms in a hotel for lodging of the girl students. Eight students stayed in one room, while in the other room, the principal allegedly stayed with the 17-year-old girl, a Class 11 student.

The principal allegedly mixed some intoxicating substance in the student’s food and then raped her. When the student resisted, he threatened to fail her in the examinations and also kill her, Station House Officer of Hastinapur police station Bachu Singh said.

The students returned to their homes on November 24. Initially, the girl remained quiet about the incident but later narrated the entire sequence of events to her family members, he said.

Acting on the complaint lodged by the girl’s father, a case was registered against the principal on Saturday, the SHO said, adding the matter is being probed. He said that efforts are on to nab the principal, who is absconding. 

Live Tv

Uttar PradeshUPMeerutrapeDrugGovernment school principalschool minor raped

Trending news

Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack
DNA Video
DNA: Accident or negligence in Madhya Pradesh's borewell incident !
DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status
DNA Video
DNA: This victory of BJP in Gujarat will always be in 'record'
DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections