UP Shocker! Injured Man Urinated On, Kicked Mercilessly; 1 Arrested As Video Goes Viral

A man was seen peeing on another man who was lying unconscious and injured in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, in a shocking incident similar to the Madhya Pradesh urination case that outraged the country a month ago.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 07:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Agra: A man was seen peeing on another man who was lying unconscious and injured in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, in a shocking incident similar to the Madhya Pradesh urination case that outraged the country a month ago. A video of the act, allegedly showing a young man urinating and kicking the victim on his head, went viral on social media platforms on Monday. The young man and his friends were also heard cursing the victim. The police took action after the video became widely shared and nabbed the culprit.

The police said the video is three to four months old. “One culprit has been arrested and the police are looking for the others,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Suraj Kumar Rai said. In a video statement posted on Twitter, Rai said the police acted after the video became viral.


“The police investigated and found that the victim did not file any complaint at any police station in Agra regarding this matter. Later, it was discovered that the video was old by three to four months and the young man was identified as Aditya,” Rai added.

Aditya has been taken into custody and charged under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code. “The police are also probing other young men who were in the video. The arrested young man Aditya will be produced in court and legal action taken,” Rai added.

Earlier this month, a similar incident occured in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh where a viral video shows the accused allegedly drunk peeing on the face of a tribal man. The accused Pravesh Shukla, a resident of Kubri village. The victim is Dasmat Ravat (36), a resident of Karaundi village in the district.

