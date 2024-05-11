Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2748487
NewsIndia
UTTAR PRADESH MURDER

UP Shocker! Man Suspected Of Killing Mother, Wife, 3 Children Before Shooting Self To Death

Singh allegedly shot his mother Savitri Singh, 62, wife Priyanka, 40, daughters Aasvi, 12, and Aarna, 8, and son Advik 4. He later shot himself dead, the official said.

|Last Updated: May 11, 2024, 12:16 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

UP Shocker! Man Suspected Of Killing Mother, Wife, 3 Children Before Shooting Self To Death

A man allegedly shot his mother, wife and three children dead before killing himself at Plahapur village in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district, police said on Saturday. Anurag Singh, 45, was mentally unstable and this could have led to the incident, Sitapur Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra. 

"We are collecting evidence from the spot and the bodies have been sent for postmortem," he said. Singh allegedly shot his mother Savitri Singh, 62, wife Priyanka, 40, daughters Aasvi, 12, and Aarna, 8, and son Advik 4. He later shot himself dead, the official said.

Police units have been deployed to ensure law and order in the village.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India's first digital beggar Raju dies
DNA Video
DNA test of your utensils
DNA Video
DNA: How to know if gold is real?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the Fatehpur Sikri Masjid-Mandir controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha elections...Is there a game in voting?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav Holds Join Rally In Kannauj
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Supreme Court's decision on Kejriwal
DNA Video
DNA: 3 weapons of elections in India!
DNA Video
DNA: Millionaires growth at double speed in Delhi-Mumbai!
DNA Video
DNA: Scientists Discover a 'Phonetic Alphabet' Used by Sperm Whales