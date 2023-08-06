UP, Siddharthnagar Viral Video: Kids Forced To Drink Urine With Bottle, Green Chillies Inserted In Private Parts

A horrifying incident of unspeakable cruelty has emerged from Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh, shattering the nation's conscience. The distressing video showcases the torment two innocent children endured at the hands of heartless criminals. Driven by a theft case, these perpetrators subjected the young souls to unimaginable brutality. Tied up and forced to consume urine and green chilies, the children faced violent threats when they resisted. In an even more sinister twist, the accused allegedly stripped the children naked and inflicted painful abuse upon them. The nation is united in outrage, seeking justice for these innocent victims.

In this horrifying incident, merciless criminals, devoid of any humanity, subjected these helpless kids to unimaginable torment. The motive behind this ghastly act was a mere theft case, but the punishment inflicted on the innocent souls was beyond comprehension.



The spine-chilling video captures the young victims being tied up, forced to consume urine after being coerced to eat green chilies. When the children mustered the courage to resist, the heartless criminals brandished sticks, terrorizing them into submission.

But that's not all. A second video linked to the incident reveals an even darker side to the story. The accused allegedly stripped the defenseless children naked and committed the unthinkable, inserting chili into their private parts. Reports even suggest that the perpetrators injected the innocent souls with petrol, amplifying their torment to unimaginable levels.

These helpless children, with their hands tied and their spirits crushed, endured a nightmarish ordeal that no one should ever experience.

ASP Siddharthnagar, upon witnessing the horrifying video circulating on social media, sprang into action. An FIR has been lodged, and the law has caught up with six suspects, who are now behind bars. The wheels of justice have been set in motion, and the investigation will delve into every gruesome detail before delivering the justice these heinous culprits deserve.

The nation now stands united, seeking retribution for these innocent souls who suffered in the clutches of pure evil. Siddharthnagar demands answers, and the perpetrators of this heinous act must pay the price for their brutality.