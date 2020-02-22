हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ayodhya

UP Sunni Waqf Board accepts 5-acre land, will meet on Feb 24 to decide what to do

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board will meet on February 24 and hold discussions over the five acres of land allotted for the construction of a mosque.

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board will meet on February 24 and hold discussions over the five acres of land allotted for the construction of a mosque.

The board accepted the Supreme Court's decision, though sources in the Sunni Central Waqf Board maintain that they never had the liberty to reject the order. 

According to sources, different people have different ideas about what to do with the land. Some people want to build a school while some people want to build a hospital there. 

"We have five acres of land, so much can be done on the land. But all this will be decided in the meeting on February 24," a source said.

Also, the Sunni Waqf Board may announce setting up of a trust for the construction of a mosque.

"The Sunni Waqf Board may also announce a trust for construction of a mosque. The trust can be named Indo Islamic Culture Foundation," sources said.

On November 9 2019, the apex court had directed the Centre to allocate an alternative five acres of land to the waqf board at a prominent location in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque.

