UP Woman Brutally Kills Husband, Chops Body Into 5 Pieces, Throws Parts Into Canal

NEW DELHI: In a horrific incident, a 55-year-old woman has been arrested in the Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh for brutally murdering her husband and throwing his body parts into a canal. According to police, the woman killed her husband with an axe. Confessing the crime, she told police that she tied her husband to a cot and then cut him into five pieces with the axe.

The 55-year-old deceased has been identified as Ram Pal. The victim’s family resides in Shivnagar in the Gajraula area of Pilibhit.

What Happened?

According to police, the victim was first reported missing by his son - Son Pal – who lives nearby with his wife and children. Based on the primary investigation into the incident, it emerged that Ram Pal's wife and accused Dularo Devi had gone to live with her husband's friend for a few days.

She, however, returned to the village and then informed her son about the disappearance of Ram Pal. When Ram Pal’s son went to local police and lodged a ‘missing person’ complaint, a police team came to their house to gather more details. During their investigation, the police got suspicious and took Dulari Devi into custody and questioned her about Ram Pal.

The accused Dulari Devi soon gave up and accepted that she had killed her husband.

Dumped Body Parts Into Canal

During her interrogation, the accused woman told police that she killed Ram Pal when he was asleep. She tied him before brutally killing him with the axe even as he shouted for help. She then chopped his body parts and dumped them into a canal.

Police are taking the help of divers to recover the body parts of the husband. Police also found blood-stained clothes of the deceased from the cot and further investigation in the case is underway. Police are also trying to find out if the woman got help from someone else in committing the crime.