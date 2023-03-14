topStoriesenglish2583350
UP Woman 'Marries' Lord Krishna, Here's All About The Unique Wedding Ceremony

The 30-year-old woman was so devoted to Lord Krishna that she decided to remain connected with Kanha for the rest of her life by tying the knot with his idol.

Aurraiya (Uttar Pradesh): In a unique wedding ceremony, a woman tied the knot with Lord Krishna in the Aurraiya district. Raksha, 30, daughter of Ranjit Singh Solanki, a retired teacher, has completed her post-graduate and is pursuing LL.B.

Devoted to Lord Krishna, she decided to remain connected with Kanha for the rest of her life by tying the knot with the idol of Lord Krishna. 

Fulfilling her wish of marrying Lord Krishna, her father had arranged the ceremony.

A beautifully decorated wedding `mandap` was erected.

Later, a marriage procession, carrying an idol of Lord Krishna, reached the wedding venue where the `baraatis` danced to DJ music.

Guests were invited and food, drinks and music was also arranged for them.

After an overnight wedding ceremony, the bride left with the Krishna idol to her relatives` place in Sukhchainpur area of the district.

Later, she returned to her maternal home carrying the idol of Lord Krishna in her lap.

