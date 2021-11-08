हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uphaar fire tragedy

Uphaar fire tragedy: Sushil and Gopal Ansal get 7-year jail in evidence tampering case

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma also imposed a fine of Rs 2.25 crore each on the Ansals.

Uphaar fire tragedy: Sushil and Gopal Ansal get 7-year jail in evidence tampering case
Representational Image

New Delhi: A Delhi court Monday awarded 7-year jail terms to real estate barons Sushil and Gopal Ansal for tampering with evidence in the 1997 case of Uphaar cinema fire which had claimed 59 lives.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma also imposed a fine of Rs 2.25 crore each on the Ansals.

The court also awarded 7-year jail term each to former court staff Dinesh Chand Sharma and two others - P P Batra and Anoop Singh and a fine of Rs 3 lakh each on them.

“After thinking over nights and nights, I have come to the conclusion that they deserve punishment,” the judge said.

The convicts, out on bail, were taken into custody after the order was pronounced.

The case is related to tampering with the evidence in the main fire tragedy case in which the Ansals were convicted and sentenced to 2-year jail term by the Supreme Court.

The apex court however released them taking into account the prison time they had done on the condition that they pay Rs 30 crore fine each, to be used for building a trauma centre in the national capital.

The fire had broken out at the Uphaar cinema during the screening of the Hindi film 'Border' on June 13, 1997, claiming 59 lives.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uphaar fire tragedyUphaar Cinema FireDelhi CourtSushil AnsalGopal Ansal
Next
Story

BJP MLAs protest outside Kejriwal's residence, demand cut in VAT on petrol, diesel in Delhi

Must Watch

PT6M53S

Congress leader Manish Tewari targeted the Punjab government