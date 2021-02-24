UPHESC Recruitment 2021: Vacancies released for Assistant Professor, Teacher, Headmaster posts

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission (UPHESC) has announced three major openings in academics. These recruitments range from Teacher and Headmaster in Junior High School to Assistant Professor in Degree College.

UPHESC Recruitment 2021: Assistant Professor vacancy

2002 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor for various subjects have been notified. Candidates can register online to apply for UPHESC 2021 exams.

The registration window will open on Thursday (February 25). Interested candidates can visit the official website of HESC on uphesconline.org to apply for the positions in their respective subjects.

Important Dates:

Start date of online registration and payment of application fee - February 25, 2021

Last date for online registration and payment of application fee - March 26, 2021

Last date to submit application - March 27, 2021

UPHESC Recruitment 2021: Teacher vacancy

15508 vacancies for TGT and PGT have been notified by the UP government. Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board has prepared a separate portal for the application.

UPHESC 2021: Headmaster vacancy

UP government will release a notification for 1894 vacant posts of Principal in privately-aided Junior High Schools on February 25.

Online registration will be done from March 3 to 17. The exam will be held on April 18.

