UPPSC PCS- Pre 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is conducting Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2022 (PCS-Pre 2022) at 1,303 centres in the state on Sunday The UPPSC has set up these examination centres in 28 districts of the state. 6,03,536 candidates are registered for the examination that will recruit candidates for nearly 350 posts of which 39 posts of SDM, 93 of deputy SP and 36 of BDO are on offer. The PCS (Pre)-2022 is being conducted in two shift- 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

The candidates will be given entry inside the examination centre 30 minutes before the start of the exam and the entry will be closed 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre after that, he added.

The commission has to set up exam centres in 28 districts including Agra, Ghazipur, Jyotibaphule Nagar, Maharajganj, Mainpuri, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur, Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Ghaziabad, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Barabanki, Meerut, Moradabad, Rae Bareli besides Varanasi, Sitapur, Mirzapur, Mathura, Deoria and Mau.

