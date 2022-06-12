हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NPCIL recruitment 2022

NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for various apprentice posts at npcil.nic.in, check eligibility, stipend and more here

The candidate applying for a post must have an ITI pass certificate in related trade.     

NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for various apprentice posts at npcil.nic.in, check eligibility, stipend and more here
Image credit: Pixabay

NPCIL  Recruitment 2022: The National Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has invited offline applications for 177 Trade Apprentices posts in NPCIL, Kakrapar Gujarat Site. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, npcil.nic.in till June 15, 2022.

NPCIL  Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details Details

The NPCIL is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up 117 posts of Trade Apprentices in the organisation at Kakrapar Gujarat Site.

NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Category wise vacancies

UR: 72  

OBC (NCL): 48   

SC: 12   

ALSO READ: AAI Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies at aai.aero, check posts, salary, age limit and more here

ST: 27   

EWS: 18

NPCIL  Recruitment 2022: Trade wise vacancies

Electrician: 47

Fitter: 47

Instrument Mechanic: 18

Electronic Mechanic: 18

PSAA/COPA: 10

ALSO READ- NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply for various Executive posts at ntpc.co.in, check salary and other details here

Welder: 10

Turner: 10

Machinist: 08

Refrigeration & Air-Conditioning Mechanic: 09

Welder: 07

Total: 177

NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The candidate applying for a post must have an ITI pass certificate in related trade.     

Age Limit: 14 to 24 years

Click Here For Detailed Notification

NPCIL  Recruitment 2022: Stipend

Rs. 7700 – 8855/- (Per Month)

NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply 

Interested candidates may apply in the Prescribed Application form along with all self-attested relevant documents send to Dy. Manager (HRM), HRM Section, NPCIL, Kakrapar Gujarat Site, Anumala-394651, Ta. Vyara, Dist. Tapi, Gujarat on or before July 15, 2022. Candidates may first register on Apprentice Portal apprenticeship.gov.in.

NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Selection procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in their ITI standard /course.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NPCIL recruitment 2022NPCILGovernment jobsjob alertNPCIL Trade ApprenticesNPCIL jobscentral government jobsRecruitment 2022
Next
Story

Delhi water shortage: Jal Board calls city's water crisis severe, urges Haryana to help

Must Watch

PT14M32S

Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru