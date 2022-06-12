NPCIL Recruitment 2022: The National Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has invited offline applications for 177 Trade Apprentices posts in NPCIL, Kakrapar Gujarat Site. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, npcil.nic.in till June 15, 2022.

NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details Details

The NPCIL is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up 117 posts of Trade Apprentices in the organisation at Kakrapar Gujarat Site.

NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Category wise vacancies

UR: 72

OBC (NCL): 48

SC: 12

ALSO READ: AAI Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies at aai.aero, check posts, salary, age limit and more here

ST: 27

EWS: 18

NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Trade wise vacancies

Electrician: 47

Fitter: 47

Instrument Mechanic: 18

Electronic Mechanic: 18

PSAA/COPA: 10

ALSO READ- NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply for various Executive posts at ntpc.co.in, check salary and other details here

Welder: 10

Turner: 10

Machinist: 08

Refrigeration & Air-Conditioning Mechanic: 09

Welder: 07

Total: 177

NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The candidate applying for a post must have an ITI pass certificate in related trade.

Age Limit: 14 to 24 years

Click Here For Detailed Notification

NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Stipend

Rs. 7700 – 8855/- (Per Month)

NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply

Interested candidates may apply in the Prescribed Application form along with all self-attested relevant documents send to Dy. Manager (HRM), HRM Section, NPCIL, Kakrapar Gujarat Site, Anumala-394651, Ta. Vyara, Dist. Tapi, Gujarat on or before July 15, 2022. Candidates may first register on Apprentice Portal apprenticeship.gov.in.

NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Selection procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in their ITI standard /course.

Live TV