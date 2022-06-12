NPCIL Recruitment 2022: The National Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has invited offline applications for 177 Trade Apprentices posts in NPCIL, Kakrapar Gujarat Site. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, npcil.nic.in till June 15, 2022.
NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details Details
The NPCIL is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up 117 posts of Trade Apprentices in the organisation at Kakrapar Gujarat Site.
NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Category wise vacancies
UR: 72
OBC (NCL): 48
SC: 12
ST: 27
EWS: 18
NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Trade wise vacancies
Electrician: 47
Fitter: 47
Instrument Mechanic: 18
Electronic Mechanic: 18
PSAA/COPA: 10
Welder: 10
Turner: 10
Machinist: 08
Refrigeration & Air-Conditioning Mechanic: 09
Welder: 07
Total: 177
NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Educational qualification: The candidate applying for a post must have an ITI pass certificate in related trade.
Age Limit: 14 to 24 years
Click Here For Detailed Notification
NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Stipend
Rs. 7700 – 8855/- (Per Month)
NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply
Interested candidates may apply in the Prescribed Application form along with all self-attested relevant documents send to Dy. Manager (HRM), HRM Section, NPCIL, Kakrapar Gujarat Site, Anumala-394651, Ta. Vyara, Dist. Tapi, Gujarat on or before July 15, 2022. Candidates may first register on Apprentice Portal apprenticeship.gov.in.
NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Selection procedure
Candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in their ITI standard /course.