UPPSC PCS 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the UPPSC PCS Main exam date 2022 at the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in. According to the announcement, the UP PCS 2022 Main test would be held on September 27, 28, 29, and October 1, 2022. The UPPCS Main test 2022 will be held in two sessions every day, according to the timetable.

The UPPSC PCS Main exam 2022 will be held in Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Ghaziabad from September 27 to October 1. The exam will be held in two sessions, from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and from 2.00 to 5.00 PM.

UPPCS Main 2022: Important Dates

Exam Dates First Session (9:30 am - 12:30 pm) Second Session (2 pm-5 pm) September 27, 2022 General Hindi Essay September 28, 2022 General Studies- I General Studies- II September 29, 2022 General Studies- III General Studies- IV October 1, 2022 Optional Subject Paper- I Optional Subject Paper- II

On June 12, the UPPSC PCS prelim exam 2022 was held (Sunday). On July 27, the results were announced. The UP PCS 2022 test attracted over 3.29 lakh participants. 5964 of these applicants qualified for the PCS Main Exam 2022.





