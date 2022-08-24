NewsIndia
UPPSC PCS 2022

UPPSC PCS 2022 main exam date announced at uppsc.up.nic.in- Check schedule and other details here

UPPSC PCS 2022: UPPSC PCS mains 2022 exam date has been released at uppsc.up.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 01:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

UPPSC PCS 2022 main exam date announced at uppsc.up.nic.in- Check schedule and other details here

UPPSC PCS 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the UPPSC PCS Main exam date 2022 at the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in. According to the announcement, the UP PCS 2022 Main test would be held on September 27, 28, 29, and October 1, 2022. The UPPCS Main test 2022 will be held in two sessions every day, according to the timetable.

The UPPSC PCS Main exam 2022 will be held in Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Ghaziabad from September 27 to October 1. The exam will be held in two sessions, from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and from 2.00 to 5.00 PM. ALSO DATE: AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 Date: BIEAP Inter Supply result likely to be released THIS WEEK on manabadi

UPPCS Main 2022: Important Dates

Exam Dates First Session (9:30 am - 12:30 pm) Second Session (2 pm-5 pm)
September 27, 2022 General Hindi Essay
September 28, 2022 General Studies- I General Studies- II
September 29, 2022 General Studies- III General Studies- IV
October 1, 2022 Optional Subject Paper- I Optional Subject Paper- II

UPPSC PCS 2022; download the official notice here

On June 12, the UPPSC PCS prelim exam 2022 was held (Sunday). On July 27, the results were announced. The UP PCS 2022 test attracted over 3.29 lakh participants. 5964 of these applicants qualified for the PCS Main Exam 2022.



 

Live Tv

UPPSC PCS 2022UPPSC PCSUP PCSuppsc result 2022pcs result 2022uppsc pcs result 2022uppsc pcs exam date 2022uppsc pcs 2022 notitfication

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Apple's love for India
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News ground report from Taiwan's most powerful military airbase
DNA Video
DNA: Caste certificate for God too?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistani connection of 'Sar Tan Se Juda'.
DNA Video
DNA: What is Control Demolition Technique by which Twin Towers will be demolished?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Double standard' on freedom of expression?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 23, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Why China upset with India-Taiwan relations?
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains create flood-like situation in many Indian states