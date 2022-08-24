AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022: Andhra Pradesh, AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 is expected to release by this week. Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, BIE The AP Inter Supply result date has not yet been officially announced. According to media reports, the Inter Supplementary Result will be released this week. Candidates are recommended to keep watching the official websites of BIEAP—bie.ap.gov.in and Manabadi for updates on the AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022.

Candidates who failed the AP 1st and 2nd-year examinations in 2022 took the Supply tests, which began on August 3, 2022. Once the AP Supply result link is open, candidates must check in to the website with their roll number and other requested information to obtain their results. Candidates are recommended to have their admission cards accessible when checking the results.

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2022: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Students, first of all, visit the official website – bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Now click on the Result Option.

Step 3: Now click on the AP Inter 2nd year supplementary results link.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth and fill in the captcha code.

Step 5: Click on the submit button.

Step 6: Your AP Inter Supply Exam Result will appear on the computer.

Step 7: Save the result and take a printout for future use.

Botsa Satyanarayana, the Education Minister of Andhra Pradesh, announced the AP Inter 2022 results in June. According to the official AP inter-result data, a total of 2,41,491 students passed the first-year intermediate test, and a total of 2,58,449 students passed the second-year exam. The AP Inter 1st Year Exams were held by BIE AP from April 27, 2022 to May 6, 2022. The AP Inter 2nd year Exams took place from April 24 to May 6, 2022.