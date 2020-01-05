हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sambhal District

Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal witnesses heavy influx of Siberian cranes

Sub Divisional Magistrate Rajesh Kumar said that they take care of the cranes so that no one can hunt them and they are further also coordinating with the forest officials if anything else can be done

Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Sambhal witnesses heavy influx of Siberian cranes
Representational image

Sambhal: The Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a heavy influx of Siberian cranes which has been attracting scores of tourists. To reach India, these birds fly for more than 4000 km crossing Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

"Due to favourable flora and fauna here, the birds have found their home. We are in talks with the forest department regarding the Siberian cranes. We take care of the cranes so that no one can hunt them. We will further coordinate with the forest officials if anything else can be done," said Sub Divisional Magistrate Rajesh Kumar.

Live TV

The Siberian cranes are a large white variety of cranes, with elegant long legs and neck, and stands at well over a metre in height.

Tags:
Sambhal DistrictUttar PradeshSiberian cranesMigratory birds
Next
Story

On Nankanan incident, Pak PM Imran Khan says, 'zero tolerance and no protection from govt'

Must Watch

PT2M26S

2 ISIS terrorists entered India via Nepal, high alert near border