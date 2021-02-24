हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UPSC Recruitment 2021: Big setback for aspirants as Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking extra attempt

The petition sought relaxation for UPSC aspirants who exhausted their last attempt in October 2020. The petitioners cited difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdown to make their case for an extra attempt. They argued that their preparation was hampered because of the pandemic.    

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday (February 24) dismissed a plea seeking an extra attempt for (Union Public Service Commission) UPSC civil service exams.

The petition sought relaxation for UPSC aspirants who exhausted their last attempt in October 2020.

A bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, Indu Malhotra, and Ajay Rastogi had reserved judgment in the case on February 9.

The petitioners cited difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdown to make their case for an extra attempt. They argued that their preparation was hampered because of the pandemic.

Earlier, the central government had agreed to offer an extra chance provided they met the age criteria. But the petitioners demanded relaxation in age as well.

The UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 notification was scheduled to be released on February 10, 2021, but was delayed. With the apex court's verdict out, the commission is expected to release the notification of the exam soon.

