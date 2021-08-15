हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UPSC

UPSC 2022 exam calendar released on upsc.gov.in, here’s full schedule

The candidates are advised to take a look at the calendar available on the official website of the Commission- upsc.gov.in. 

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday (August 13, 2021) released the exam calendar for the upcoming year, 2022. As per the new calendar, the civil services examination (main), 2021 will be conducted on 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16 January, 2022. 

The candidates are advised to take a look at the calendar available on the official website of the Commission- upsc.gov.in. 

“The dates of notification, commencement and duration of Examinations/ RTs are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant. Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 will be conducted on 7, 8, 9, 15 &16 January, 2022. Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2021 to commence on 27.02.2022 and will continue for 10 days till 08.03.2022,” read the UPSC Calendar 2022 official notice.

Additionally, Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2021 will start on 27 February 2022 and will go on for next 10 days till 8 March, 2022.

"Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 27th June, 2021. Now, this Examination will be held on 10th October, 2021," the Commission’s notice added. 

See the complete schedule here:

