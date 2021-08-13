हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UPSC IES Exam 2021

UPSC IES, ISS exam 2020: Answer key released at upsc.gov.in, details here

The candidates who registered and appeared in UPSC IES ISS Exam 2020 can check the answer key on the official website- upsc.gov.in. 

UPSC IES, ISS exam 2020: Answer key released at upsc.gov.in, details here
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the answer key for  Indian Economic Service (IES), Indian Statistical Service (ISS) exams 2020. The commission has released the UPSC IES ISS Exam 2020 answer key in the form of a PDF on Thursday (August 12, 2021). 

The candidates who registered and appeared in UPSC IES ISS Exam 2020 can check the answer key on the official website- upsc.gov.in. The UPSC IES ISS Exam 2020 was conducted on July 16, 17 and 18.

UPSC IES, ISS exam 2020: How to check answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website of the commission- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On homepage click on ‘examinations’ link 

Step 3: Click on 'Answer Keys' link

ALSO READ | UPSC EPFO Exam: Admit card to release soon, check important update

Step 4: Now click on the ‘Indian Economic Service- Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020- Paper-1 and Paper-II answer keys’

Step 5: Download the answer key and keep a print out with you for future use

Direct link to check UPSC IES, ISS exam 2020 answer key

Additionally, the candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for more updates on UPSC exams and other updates.

