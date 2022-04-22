New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the registration process for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is May 10, 2022.

As per the official notification, the department is seeking to hire for 66 vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), and 29 vacancies in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Also, 62 vacancies in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 14 vacancies in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and 82 vacancies under the Services Selection Board (SSB) were announced in the recruitment notice.

Click here to register for ​​UPSC CAPF 2022

The examination will be conducted at 45 exam centres on August 7, 2022.

The eligibility criteria specifications state that the candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in any stream from a government-recognized University.

The candidates need to be between 20 and 25 years of age in order to fit under the age limit.

The last date of application for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination is May 10, 2022.

For further details, kindly visit the official website https://www.upsconline.nic.in.

