UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021 declared; Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla secure top three positions

UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021: The Union Public Service Commission said that as many as 685 candidates have qualified the prestigious test.

UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021 declared; Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla secure top three positions
REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE (CREDITS: PTI)

UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021: Shruti Sharma has topped the civil services examination 2021, results of which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday. As many as 685 candidates have qualified for the prestigious test, it said, without sharing further details of candidates selected in the examination.

While Shruti Sharma has topped the examination, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have secured the second and third rank, respectively, the Commission said.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages - preliminary, main and interview - to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

