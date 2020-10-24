UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 results declared: Direct link here

NEW DELHI: The results for the Union Public Service Commission or UPSC Prelims 2020 for Civil Services Preliminary and Indian Forest Services Preliminary Examination 2020 have been declared.

The board declared the result on Friday (October 23) evening. The UPSC Prelims 2020 exam was held on October 4 this year. About 10.58 lakh candidates had registered for the UPSC civil services examination prelims.

Candidates who appeared for the UPSC Prelims 2020 examination can download their results from the official website — upsc.gov.in.

"On the basis of the result of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 held on 04/10/2020, the candidates with the following Roll Numbers have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020," read an order issued by the government.

Direct link: UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 result

UPSC Prelims 2020: Steps to check result

STEP 1: Open the UPSC Civil Services 2020 Prelims Result link - upsc.gov.in

STEP 2: A PDF file will open

STEP 3: Scroll down to the list of roll numbers shortlisted for the main examination

STEP 4: Candidates can search for their roll number using 'Find' option or scroll through the list

STEP 5: The roll numbers are given in chronological order.

Aspirants whose roll numbers are there on the list have qualified the examination and are now eligible to appear for the UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2020.

The UPSC Civil Services Main Exam is scheduled to be held on January 8, 2021.

