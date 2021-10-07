UPSC civil services prelims 2021 on October 10, check important points here

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the UPSC civil services prelims 2021 examination on Sunday (October 10, 2021).

The preliminary phase of the civil services exam 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held on June 27 but was later postponed due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19.

Additionally, the commission has also issued some instructions for the exam day that the candidates are required to follow.

“The use of any mobile phone (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smartwatches, etc. or camera or blue tooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device during the examination is strictly prohibited,” the UPSC has said.

The Commission also added, “Candidates are advised in their own interest not to bring any of the banned items including mobile phones/pagers to the venue of the examination, as arrangement for safe-keeping cannot be assured.”

UPSC had also advised candidates appearing in the examination not to carry any valuable or costly items to the exam venue. It may be noted that this year, the UPSC will select and recommend candidates for appointment to 712 vacancies in IAS, IPS and other civil services through a preliminary exam, followed by another main exam and finally, an interview.

