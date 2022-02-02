हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UPSC

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2022: Notification releasing today on upsc.gov.in, details here

Candidates will be able to apply for the civil services prelims exam 2022 on the official UPSC website- upsc.gov.in.

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to release its notification for Prelims examinations 2022 today (February 2, 2022). According to the UPSC annual exam calender, notification for UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2022 will be released today, following which its registration process will start on the official website. 

The interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply for the civil services prelims exam 2022 on the official UPSC website- upsc.gov.in. The candidates must note that UPSC Prelims 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on June 5, 2022. 

UPSC Exam Calendar 2022: Important dates 

  • IAS Prelims Registrations begin- February 2, 2022
  • CSE Prelims registrations end- February 22, 2022
  • UPSC CSE Admit Card 2022 Tentatively by- May 10, 2022
  • UPSC CSE 2022 Exam Date- June 5, 2022
  • UPSC IAS Exam Result for Prelims (Tentatively)- June 30, 2022

Direct link to UPSC Exam Calendar

UPSC Exam 2022: How to Apply 

Step 1. Visit the official website of UPSC- upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the CSE 2022 online application link 

Step 3. Register yourself

Step 4. Fill out the application form with the necessary details

Step 5. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Step 6. Download the application form and take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of UPSC for the latest and important updates. 

Tags:
UPSCUPSC prelimsUPSC prelim examinationUPSC Preliminary ExamUPSC Prelims civil servicesupsc.gov.in
