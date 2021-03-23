UPSC CSE Prelims 2021: Hurry up! Last date to apply ends soon, check details here

New Delhi: The last date to apply for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) - Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) 2021 is March 24.

The interested candidates should visit the official website of UPSC -upsc.gov.in to apply before the closing date.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website

2. Click on the link ‘Exam Notification: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021’

3. Enter the required details

4. Fill and submit the application form and required documents

5. Pay the form fees

The application for UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 began on March 4, 2021. The forms will be available till 6:00 pm on March 24. Around 712 vacancies of Group A and Group B posts would be filled on the basis of the Civil Services Examination.

Meanwhile, candidates who aim to apply for Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination, as well as Civil Services Examination, will have to apply through a common online application form.

“The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card three weeks before the commencement of the examination. The e-Admit Card will be made available on the UPSC website [http://www.upsconline. Nic.in.] for downloading by candidates. No Admission Certificate will be sent by post. All the applicants are required to provide valid active E-Mail I.D. while filling up Online Application Form as the Commission may use electronic mode for contacting them at different stages of the examination process,” the IFS-UPSC notification read.