UPSC CSE Prelims Results 2024 Declared; Check Out At upsc.gov.in

UPSC Preliminary Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday announced the results of the Civil Service (Preliminary) Examinations 2024 on July 1. Candidates who appeared in the preliminary exams 2024 can check their results on the UPSC official website at upsc.gov.in.

The exam for UPSC preliminary 2024 was held on June 6 across the country at various centres. The qualified candidate can start preparing for the next stage of the examination which is the mains exam.

The (Preliminary) Examination of Civil Services is the first phase which was conducted in two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carried a maximum of 400 marks.

"On the basis of the result of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 held on 16/06/2024, the candidates with the following Roll Numbers have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2024," UPSC said in a release.

UPSC CSE Exam 2024: Follow Steps Download the Result

Step 1: The candidate should visit the official website of UPSC (upsc.gov.in)

Sept 2: Click on the Link reading "Result - CIVIL SERVICES (PRELIMINARY) EXAMINATION, 2024" on the homepage.

Step 3: the result will appear on the computer screen once you click the link.

Step 4: Check your roll number in the list and download the result.

UPSC 2024: Qualification Criteria

The Commission will publish a list of candidates eligible for the Civil Services (Main) Examination determined by a minimum qualifying mark of 33% in General Studies Paper-II of the Preliminary Examination and the total qualifying marks in General Studies Paper-I set by the Commission.