UPSC declares NDA and NA (I) written exam result 2019 at upsc.gov.in: Check your roll number here

UPSC NDA & NA (I) result 2019 | The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) written exam results on its official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates, whose roll number feature on the provisional list of NDA and NA (I) written test, have qualified for next round of interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings.

National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) written exam results 2019:

“On the basis of the result of the written part of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination, (I) 2019 held by the Union Public Service Commission on 21st April, 2019, candidates with the under mentioned Roll. Nos. have qualified for interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 143th Course and for the 105th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January, 2020. The result is also available at Commission’s website https://upsc.gov.in,” said a release by UPSC.

Please note, the candidature of all the candidates whose roll nos. are shown in the list is provisional.

Candidates now have to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result.

"The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centres and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so. In case of any query/ Login problem, e-mail be forwarded to dirrecruiting6-mod@nic.in,” UPSC added.