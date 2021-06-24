UPSC EPFO 2020 revised exam date announced, check details at upsc.gov.in

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced a new exam date for the recruitment of Enforcement Officers or Accounts Officers at Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Ministry of Labour and Employment on Wednesday (June 23, 2021).

The EPFO exam, which was earlier scheduled to be held on May 9, will now be held on September 5, 2021.

This is the third time the test is being deferred. Earlier, the test was first scheduled to be held on October 4, 2020 which was deferred to May 9, 2021.

“Recruitment Test for 421 posts of Enforcement Officer-Accounts Officer, EPFO, 2020 will now be held on 05.09.2021,” reads the official statement released by UPSC on its website. The posts are permanent.

Details of the posts:

Pay Scale: Level-8 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Age Limit: 30 years

Essential qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in any subject

Recruitment Test (RT) and interview carry weightage in the ratio of 75:25 for the candidates.

About recruitment test:

- The test will be of two hours duration.

- All questions will carry equal marks.

- The test will be objective-type questions with multiple choices of answers.

- The medium of the test will be both Hindi and English.

- There will be negative marking for wrong answers.

- Every wrong answer will carry a deduction of one-third of the marks assigned to that question.

The test will be conducted while strictly following COVID-19 guidelines like wearing of mask or face cover, social distancing and other protocols.

