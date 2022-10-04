UPSC ESE 2023 Registration process ends TODAY at upsc.gov.in- Check eligibility and other details here

NewsIndia
UPSC ESE 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will end the registration process for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 today, October 4 by 6:00 PM. Candidates who meet the requirements may submit an online application by going to upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in, the Commission's official websites. A total of 327 vacant positions will be filled as a result of this recruitment effort. Three weeks before the start of the Examination, the qualified candidates will receive an e-Admission Certificate.

UPSC ESE 2023 Registration: Important Dates

  • The registration process will begin: September 14, 2022
  • Last date to apply: October 04, 2022

UPSC ESE 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Total: 327 vacancies

UPSC ESE 2023; download the official notice here

UPSC ESE 2023: Application fee

Candidates must pay a cost of Rs. 200, with the exception of women, people of color, and people with disabilities, who are excluded from doing so. You can pay the charge by sending the money to any State Bank of India branch, using a credit or debit card, UPI payment, or Internet banking at any bank.

UPSC ESE 2023: Eligibility Criteria

  • Obtained an engineering degree from a university established by an act of the Central or State Legislature of India, from another educational institution created by an act of Parliament, or from an institution that the University Grants Commission Act of 1956 declared to be deemed to be a university under Section 3.
  • Passed Sections A and B of the Institution of Engineers' Institution Examinations (India)
  • Obtained an engineering degree or diploma from a foreign university, college, or institution under the conditions that may occasionally be recognized by the government for this purpose.
  • Passed the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers' Graduate Membership Examination (India)

UPSC ESE 2023; direct link to apply here

UPSC ESE 2023: Here’s how to apply

  • Visit the official website of UPSC at  upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” ‘New Registration’ option. Create a one-time profile.
  • Log in and go to apply link for ESE Prelims 2023.
  • Fill up the application form.
  • Upload the required documents and submit the application form.
  • Pay the application fee.
  • Download the submitted form and take a printout of it for future reference.

