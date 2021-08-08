हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UPSC ESE 2021

UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2021 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check list here

Candidates who appeared in the UPSC ESE Prelims exam 2021 can check the list on the official website of the commission- upsc.gov.in. 

UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2021 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check list here
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced results for the Engineering Services Preliminary exam 2021. Candidates who appeared in the UPSC ESE Prelims exam 2021 can check the list on the official website of the commission- upsc.gov.in. The candidates need to note that the UPSC ESE Prelims exam was held on July 18, 2021.

The official notification of the commission stated that the candidates who have qualified the examination are required to appear at the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2021, which will be held on November 21, 2021. 

“The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Engineering Services Examination, 2021 issued by the Ministry of Railways and the Examination Notice No.07/2021‐ENGG. dated 07.04.2021 issued by the Commission, which is available on its Website,” the official notification reads.

The candidates need to note that they will be able to download the e‐Admit Cards, for the exam on the UPSC website, three weeks before Engineering Services (Main) Exam 2021.

Direct link to check UPSC ESE Prelim Exam Result 2021

No request for change of centre/discipline for Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2021 will be entertained under any circumstances, said the commission. The candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of UPSC for further information. 

Live TV

