UPSC CDS II 2021 notification released for various vacancies, registration begins today at upsc.gov.in

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday (August 4, 2021) released a notification for UPSC CDS II 2021 recruitment exam. The commission commenced the registration process for UPSC Combined Defence Services Examination II on August 4. The notification issued by UPSC stated that the last date to apply for UPSC CDS II recruitment is August 24, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates need to note that they can apply for the examination through the official website of UPSC- upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS II 2021: Vacancy Details

No of Vacancy: 339

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala- 22

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad- 32

Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai- 169

Officers Training Academy, Chennai- 16

UPSC CDS II 2021: Application Fee

The candidates can pay the examination fee through a debit/credit card or net banking or challan in any branch of SBI.

For GEN/OBC candidates: 200/-

For Female/SC/ST candidates: No fee

UPSC CDS II 2021: Important dates

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: August 04, 2021

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: August 24, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee by Challan: August 23, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee by Online: August 24, 2021

UPSC CDS II 2021 Exam Date: November 14, 2021

UPSC CDS II 2021: Eligibility Criteria

For IMA and OTA: Candidate must have a Degree of a recognised University or equivalent.

For Indian Naval Academy: Candidate must have a Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution.

For Air Force Academy: Candidate must have a Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

UPSC CDS II 2021: How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply at upsconline.nic.in.

Candidates can read complete notification at upsc.gov.in.

