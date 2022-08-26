UPSC Exam 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has launched a one-time registration (OTR) facility for government job aspirants to ease the application process. The OTR service would allow candidates to register on the platform only once for all UPSC examinations, including IAS, NDA, and others. The one-time registration feature enables candidates to create an account on the UPSC website to streamline the application process.

When a candidate wants to apply for a UPSC test, he or she only needs to connect to their dashboard using their UPSC OTR credentials, and 70% of their information will be automatically entered in the opted application form.

UPSC Exam 2022: How to register for OTR

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'One Time Registration (OTR) for Examinations of UPSC'.

Step 3: A new webpage would open for candidates to submit information and generate OTR credentials by registering.

Step 4: Log in to the UPSC dashboard using your email ID or phone number to complete the process.

UPSC Exam 2022: Benefits of OTR

The OTR platform will be available on the Commission's website 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The OTR platform will save you time and make the application process easier.

After completing the registration for the OTR service, the candidate's information will be securely saved on the commission's server. The candidate's details will then be immediately filled out in the online application form for the examination for which she or he is applying.