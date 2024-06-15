UPSC Exam 2024: Delhi Metro To Start At 6 AM On These Routes On June 16, Check Details Here

New Delhi: In preparation for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination scheduled to be held on June 16, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced changes in service timing of the Delhi metro for Phase-III sections.

On Friday, DMRC said that the metro services on Phase-III sections will commence at 6 am instead of the usual 8 am on Sunday, June 16 due to the Civil Services (Prelim) Examination.

This special change was made to accommodate the needs of UPSC students who are going to appear for the Preliminary examination.

"Metro train services on Phase-III sections, which usually begin at 8:00 AM on Sundays, will begin at 6:00 AM this Sunday, i.e., June 16, 2024. This arrangement is being made to facilitate the candidates appearing for the Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC this Sunday," DMRC said, ANI reported.

Delhi Metro Phase-III sections cover, Dilshad Garden-Shaheed Sthal, Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City, Mundka-Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Badarpur Border-Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh), Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar, Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden and Dhansa Bus Stand-Dwarka.

According to the DMRC, the rest of the metro services will operate as per the normal schedule, starting from 6:00 AM onwards.

The UPSC is going to conduct the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 on Monday, June 16, across the nation at different examination centres.

UPCS is one of the most prestigious exams which is conducted annually in three stages--preliminary, main, and interview.